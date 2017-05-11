8 Things To Expect At The 2017 British LGBT Awards

The NatWest British LGBT Awards return to London this Friday (12 May) when the great and the good of the LGBT world (and their allies) will be battling it out for a gong in recognition of their work to promote diversity.

Dubbed Britain’s ‘gay Oscars’, Alan Carr and his mate Melanie Sykes will be on hosting duties in front of a star-studded crowd at the Grand Connaught Rooms in the capital.

Caitlyn Jenner will be putting in an appearance and will be joined by the likes of Geri Horner, Katie Price and Rylan-Clark-Neal at the glitzy event.

So ahead of the bash, here’s 8 things we can expect…

1. Alan Carr and Mel Sykes will be reunited

The celebrity friends will reunite to share presenting duties. The duo, who are returning to Radio 2 with a new show this summer, say they’re looking forward to handing out the glitziest gongs in showbiz.

2. The (Royal) red carpet is being rolled out

With Prince William and a variety of a-listers including James Cordon, Lady Gaga, Adele and Madonna up for awards, we’re expecting an impressive turnout of big name celebs.

3. There’s going to be a battle of the broadcasters

Sue Perkins, Clare Balding and everyone’s favourite Scouser Paul O’Grady are in the running for the Broadcaster of Year accolade. But they face tough competition from Graham Norton who won the prize in 2015.

4. Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan are up for a gong for being first gay couple to host ‘This Morning’

Rylan Clark-Neal and his husband Dan made history when they presented ITV’s ‘This Morning’, becoming the first gay couple to host the daytime show. They’ll be at the ceremony hoping to pick up the Media Moment award.

5. Lots of rising stars will be recognised

Emerging LGBT talent including ‘Dancing On My Own’ singer Callum Scott, ‘X Factor’ runner up, Saara Aalto, radio presenter George Shelley and 22-year-old SNP MP Mhairi Black, are all in with a shot at winning the Rising Star of Year award - one of the most hotly contested categories.

6. There’ll be some emotional speeches

Emotions run high at the British LGBT Awards and in 2016 Sir Ian McKellen made a poignant speech highlighting the issues facing men and women in countries where being gay is still illegal.

7. It’s not all about the gays

The British LGBT Awards always attract friends of the LGBT community. Queen legend Sir Brian May, ‘EastEnders’ star Danny Dyer, Lorraine Kelly and former Loose Woman Denise Welch are known supporters of the annual event and are all expected to be in attendance on Friday.

8. There’ll be a George Michael tribute

Award organisers are planning a tribute to the late George Michael. Speaking earlier this year, awards co-founder Sarah Garrett MBE, described him as an “international icon, a trailblazer and music legend.”

The 2017 NatWest British LGBT Awards will be streamed live at www.britishlgbtawards.co.uk from 9pm on Friday 12 May.