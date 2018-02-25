British Skier Dies After Falling Off Cliff In French Alps

A British skier has fallen to his death in the French Alps, authorities have said.

A spokesman at the gendarme mountain rescue unit in Grenoble, France, said three skiers had got into trouble after venturing off-piste in the Alpe d’Huez ski resort region of the central French western Alps on Saturday morning, the Press Association reports.

The trio went the wrong way, encountered difficulty in the conditions and took off their skis to attempt to climb upwards, mountain rescue spokesman Francois Bepol said.