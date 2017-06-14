All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    14/06/2017 12:47 BST

    British Vogue Appoints Venetia Scott As Fashion Director, And Here's Why We're Already Excited

    She's seriously talented ✨

    British Vogue has appointed stylist and fashion photographer Venetia Scott as its new Fashion Director. 

    The new appointment, made by Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, will be effective from 10 July. 

    Scott replaces Lucinda Chambers, who leaves the prestigious title next month, after 36 years.  

    Darren Gerrish via Getty Images
    Venetia Scott attends the J.W. Anderson show during London Fashion Week Men's at Yeomanry House on 8 January 2017.

    Scott, who has an impressive body of work featured in Vogue Italia, AnOther Magazine and i-D, has previously styled for the publication. 

    And her Instagram account, @venetialscott, is a fashion-filled dream. 

    Here are some of our favourite stylish snaps from it:

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    A post shared by Venetia Scott (@venetialscott) on

    This is the first appointment made by Edward Enninful, who takes up his role as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue in August.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionVoguemagazinevenetia scott

    Conversations