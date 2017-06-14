British Vogue has appointed stylist and fashion photographer Venetia Scott as its new Fashion Director.
The new appointment, made by Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, will be effective from 10 July.
Scott replaces Lucinda Chambers, who leaves the prestigious title next month, after 36 years.
Scott, who has an impressive body of work featured in Vogue Italia, AnOther Magazine and i-D, has previously styled for the publication.
And her Instagram account, @venetialscott, is a fashion-filled dream.
Here are some of our favourite stylish snaps from it:
This is the first appointment made by Edward Enninful, who takes up his role as Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue in August.