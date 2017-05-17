Lucinda Chambers To Step Down From British Vogue

Lucinda Chambers will leave her position as British Vogue’s fashion director this summer.

Chambers, who has had a career with the prestigious fashion title for 36 years, made the announcement on Wednesday 17 May.

“I adore British Vogue and am so very proud to have been a part of it for so long,” Chambers said.

The news was followed by a heartfelt comment from editor-in-chief, Alexandra Shulman on Vogue.co.uk.

“Lucinda has been the most wonderful creative collaborator, as well as friend, throughout my whole editorship,” Shulman said.

Shulman praised Chamber’s incredible body of work:

“She has produced many of the most influential and inspiring fashion shoots in the world during her time as fashion director of this magazine as well as a huge number of our most remarkable covers.

“It is impossible to overstate her vision, commitment, imagination and her ability to bring the best out of teams that work with her. I, like her many admirers, will be excited to see what she produces in her next chapter.”