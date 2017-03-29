A man has been questioned by detectives probing the death of a British woman at an Australian strip club.

Stacey Tierney, a 29-year-old fitness instructor from Manchester, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at a “gentleman’s club” in Melbourne on December 19.

Victoria Police said officers arrested a 33-year-old Melbourne man on suspicion of perjury on Tuesday as part of the investigation.

The suspect, who has not been named, was released on bail while inquiries continue.

Perjury carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ jail in Victoria.