Britney Spears has been indirectly responsible for the postponement of the upcoming leadership vote in Israel.

Allow us to explain.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the forthcoming Israeli Labor Party vote had been bumped forward one day, and would now be held on the 4 July.

A spokesperson told the Times Of Israel: “The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on July 3, 2017.”

And who happens to be performing at Yarkon Park on the date in question..?