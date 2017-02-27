‘Broadchurch’ is officially back on our screens and Monday (27 February) night’s series opener saw the sexual assault case that will be at the centre of the new episodes introduced, and the move has now been praised by Rape Crisis. Julie Hesmondhalgh, who plays Trish in the series, has already shared her thoughts on the storyline, and a Rape Crisis spokesperson has now explained why it could be important, stating that the show has the potential to “help rape survivors find their voice”.

ITV Julie is a new addition to the cast

In a blog published on the Huffington Post UK, Rebecca Hitchen, the director of operations for the organisation’s South London branch, writes that “it is vital for television and film to therefore take some responsibility for education of our society.” “For survivors to see their own experiences reflected back to them can be a powerful thing, it can help them recognise that they are not alone in what they have lived through and continue to cope with,” she explains. “These TV shows can help survivors to find ways to speak about their experiences and access support, and can help society realise just how important it is to believe survivors, and to support them and be alongside them. “I also hope it will help foster a shift in attitudes where we place the blame and shame on perpetrators, where it belongs.”

ITV Pictures Olivia Colman and David Tennant are returning as DS Ellie Miller and DI Alec Hardy

services for women and girls who have been raped or have experienced sexual violence - 0808 802 9999 Survivors UK offers support for men and boys - 0203 598 3898