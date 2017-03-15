'Broadchurch' Actress Sarah Parish Reveals She's Had £3,500 Non-Surgical Face Lift

‘Broadchurch’ star Sarah Parish has credited a non-surgical face lift with boosting her career.
The actress, who plays Cath Atwood on the hit ITV drama, has told of how she underwent the £3,500 procedure after believing it had become “increasingly difficult” to light her well on camera.
Sarah’s face lift, which she had four months ago, used ultra-sound technology, with micro-waves penetrating the skin, but without blood being drawn, with the results lasting up to a year.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said the procedure has given her “a tightening feeling” that has seen her lose “the little jowls” that she had before.
“The texture and quality of my skin feels completely different and we’re only four months in so it’s just going to keep getting better and better,” she said.
“The reason I came to have Ultratherapy was because I was noticing on camera it was becoming increasingly hard to light me in certain ways because I was losing laxity in my skin and becoming a little bit jowly, and slightly hollowed [in my cheeks].”
She continued: “I’ve really noticed a difference, and it’s been much, much easier to just shove me in front of a camera and film me, rather than having lights being moved left, right and centre to negate certain hollows and nasties that I had before.”
Earlier this week, Sarah opened up about the devastating loss of her eight-month-old daughter in 2009.
Sarah and husband James Murray’s daughter Ella-Jayne died due to a heart defect caused by an uncommon condition called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.
She told the Daily Mail: “For Jim and I, it was very, very difficult and it left a huge hole in our lives. I now know that losing a child is the hardest thing to happen to anyone; that we had never experienced tragedy before she died.”
Sarah, who is mum to seven-year-old Nell, born 10 months after Ella-Jayne died, said the death put a strain on her relationship with James.
She and her husband were grieving in different ways and she said it was difficult to know how to comfort one another in the right way.
But the actress said that setting up their charity - the Murray Parish Trust - in memory of their daughter was a way for them both to cope with their loss.