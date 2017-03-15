'Broadchurch' Actress Sarah Parish Reveals She's Had £3,500 Non-Surgical Face Lift

The actress, who plays Cath Atwood on the hit ITV drama, has told of how she underwent the £3,500 procedure after believing it had become “increasingly difficult” to light her well on camera.

Sarah’s face lift, which she had four months ago, used ultra-sound technology, with micro-waves penetrating the skin, but without blood being drawn, with the results lasting up to a year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said the procedure has given her “a tightening feeling” that has seen her lose “the little jowls” that she had before.

“The texture and quality of my skin feels completely different and we’re only four months in so it’s just going to keep getting better and better,” she said.

“The reason I came to have Ultratherapy was because I was noticing on camera it was becoming increasingly hard to light me in certain ways because I was losing laxity in my skin and becoming a little bit jowly, and slightly hollowed [in my cheeks].”