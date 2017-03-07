‘Broadchurch’ stepped up a gear on Monday (6 March) night, despite the fact the police’s struggle with their inquiry into what happened on the night Trish Waterman was raped.

A number of suspects emerged during the episode, and this new clip from the third instalment shows Trish hiding from one of them.

Her estranged husband Ian is outside her house in the short video, and calls Julie Hesmondhalgh’s character, who is hiding out of sight beneath a window.