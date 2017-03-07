‘Broadchurch’ stepped up a gear on Monday (6 March) night, despite the fact the police’s struggle with their inquiry into what happened on the night Trish Waterman was raped.
A number of suspects emerged during the episode, and this new clip from the third instalment shows Trish hiding from one of them.
Her estranged husband Ian is outside her house in the short video, and calls Julie Hesmondhalgh’s character, who is hiding out of sight beneath a window.
He then leaves a voicemail message explaining that he knows Trish was raped at her friend Cath’s party, concluding: “If you need me, I’m here. I want to be here for you.”
In last night’s episode though, Ian made himself a suspect by refusing to give a DNA sample to DI Hardy and DS MIller.
Ian wasn’t the only one who did that though, as the taxi driver who took Trish to the party also refused to have his DNA swabbed.
So far, the series has been praised by fans and critics alike, with many commending the drama’s bosses for putting a sexual assault case at the centre.
In a blog published earlier this month, a spokesperson for Rape Crisis, who helped the ‘Broadchurch’ writing team while the show was in production, addressed the episodes, stating that they could “help rape survivors find their voice”.