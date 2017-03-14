A clip for the next episode of ‘Broadchurch’ has been shared online, showing Trish returning to the scene of the crime for the first time since she was sexually assaulted by an unknown attacker.

The short teaser sees Trish at the venue, alongside DI Hardy and DS Miller, who are both hoping that being that going back will help the victim better remember what happened on the night she was raped.

Also at Trish’s side is her support worker, Beth Latimer, who offers encouragement as she makes her way inside.