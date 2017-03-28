‘Broadchurch’s mystery has widened, following this week’s explosive episode, which saw two more crimes being reported, with victims describing very similar attacks.

There are now only three episodes in which all the loose ends must be securely tied, and hopefully in satisfying fashion.

The brand new clip for next week’s Episode 6 sees Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) struggling to cope, turning to Beth Latimer (Jodie Whittaker) for support.

Meanwhile, all we know is that detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy will be bringing in a brand new suspect for questioning. In addition, a search of his premises uncovers some devastating new evidence linking him to the crime.

Back at the station, DC Katie Harford has to come clean about her role in the investigation.