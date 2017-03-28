All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    28/03/2017 12:33 BST | Updated 28/03/2017 12:33 BST

    'Broadchurch' Spoilers! Episode 6 Sees Detectives Interview A Brand New Suspect, As Trish Struggles To Cope

    Only three episodes to go.

    Broadchurch’s mystery has widened, following this week’s explosive episode, which saw two more crimes being reported, with victims describing very similar attacks. 

    There are now only three episodes in which all the loose ends must be securely tied, and hopefully in satisfying fashion. 

    The brand new clip for next week’s Episode 6 sees Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) struggling to cope, turning to Beth Latimer (Jodie Whittaker) for support.

    Meanwhile, all we know is that detectives Ellie Miller and Alec Hardy will be bringing in a brand new suspect for questioning. In addition, a search of his premises uncovers some devastating new evidence linking him to the crime. 

    Back at the station, DC Katie Harford has to come clean about her role in the investigation. 

    ITV
    Detectives Miller and Hardy bring in a brand new suspect for questioning 

    Hardy and Miller’s new suspect gives them his version of events, but when they dig deeper, they begin to uncover cracks in his story. 

    In addition, the detectives also discover that Ian has stolen a personal item of Trish’s from her home. When they finally get their mitts on it, what will they uncover?

    ‘Broadchurch’ continues next Monday at 9pm on ITV. Catch up on ITV Player. 

    READ MORE:

    Broadchurch Series 3
    MORE:uktv TV dramabroadchurchjulie hesmondhalghTV crime dramaJodie Whittaker

    Conversations