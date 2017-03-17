You might have hated them for it as a child, but your parents were right to force you to eat your broccoli, as scientists have discovered just how beneficial it is for your health.

And it’s not just helping you out in the short-term.

We all know how important it is to get some greens on our plates at dinnertime, but the study from Oregon State University has shown that broccoli is in a league of its own in terms of protecting your long-term health.