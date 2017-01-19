All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    19/01/2017 10:52 GMT

    Older Brother Completely Wipes Out Younger Siblings With One Epic Throw

    Luckily they were landing on fluffy carpet.

    It can be pretty challenging to get siblings to play together at the best of times, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way you’d hoped.

    Rather than happily playing with his brother and sister in the living room, this big brother decided to take a slightly darker approach - inventing sibling skittles.

    He managed to wipe both of them out on the floor with one single throw of an inflated ball.

    A two for one special

    At least the landing was on fluffy carpet. 

    Also on HuffPost
    Classic Toddler Toys That Never Get Old
    MORE:parentsfamily timefunny kidssiblings

    Conversations