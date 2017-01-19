Older Brother Completely Wipes Out Younger Siblings With One Epic Throw

It can be pretty challenging to get siblings to play together at the best of times, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way you’d hoped.
Rather than happily playing with his brother and sister in the living room, this big brother decided to take a slightly darker approach - inventing sibling skittles.
He managed to wipe both of them out on the floor with one single throw of an inflated ball.
At least the landing was on fluffy carpet.
