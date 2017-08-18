Bruce died on Friday (18 August), his manager confirmed, and many famous faces and fans rushed to pay tribute, while the ‘Strictly’ website also featured a special message from their time.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Bruce Forsyth in 2015

In a statement issued to HuffPost UK, Tony Hall said: “Sir Bruce was one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known.

“He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the ‘Generation Game’ and, most recently, ‘Strictly’. His warmth and his wit were legendary.

“I’ve never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience – that’s what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved.

“He has been part of all of our lives, and we’ll miss him dearly.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Bruce with his former 'Strictly' co-host, Tess Daly

The lengthy post on the ‘Strictly’ site shared their “devastation” at the news.

It read: “Sir Bruce Forsyth was the perfect host for Strictly, bringing a unique warmth and an air of genuine expertise all in the one package. And paired with co-host Tess Daly, ‘Strictly’ had created a brand new double act that the nation took to its heart.

“Brucie’s quick wit came in useful when it came to the Judges. More often than not, some of their more waspish comments would be shot down by a quip from Bruce, while any Celebrities or Professionals left deflated by a critique were sometimes given what would eventually become an established badge of honour – those immortal words “You’re my favourite” from Bruce would send them up the stairs to Tess with broad smiles on their faces.”

The whole Strictly team is devastated to hear of the passing of Sir Bruce Forsyth. Bye Brucie you're our favourite ✨ https://t.co/TJS4egUgKu pic.twitter.com/vpwtP4zBFS — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 18, 2017

“All the team at ‘Strictly’ send our condolences to his family and friends,” they wrote, before asking for fans to share tributes and ending with: “Bye, Brucie. You’re our favourite.”

Tony Blackburn, Joan Collins and as host of ’Strictly’ stars past and present were among those who sent messages of condolence in the hours following the sad announcement.

Bruce’s family have shared thanks for “the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.

RIP Bruce Forsyth: Life In Pictures