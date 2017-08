The showbiz world is mourning the loss of Sir Bruce Forsyth, who has died at the age of 89.

On Friday afternoon (18 August), the legendary entertainer’s family announced that he had died, following a long period of ill health.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Sir Bruce Forsyth

In the wake of the news, devastated celebrities quickly began paying tribute to the long-serving star of stage and screen, led by those who worked with him during his 10-year stint as co-presenter of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

So sad to hear about Sor Bruce Forsyth... a legend for me growing up and a legend to meet in person ❤️ always be loved !! pic.twitter.com/TMX6ALLxWV — Louis Smith MBE (@louissmith1989) August 18, 2017

Can't tell you how sad I am to hear Sir Bruce Forsyth has died this afternoon

A wonderful man and an absolute legend #RIPBRUCIE — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) August 18, 2017

Extremely sad news that Sir Bruce Forsyth has past away My thoughts with @LadyForsyth & all the family He was a true legend and inspiration — Kristina Rihanoff (@KRihanoff) August 18, 2017

RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth. A warm and witty man loved by generations. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) August 18, 2017

Dear Bruce may you tap your way to heaven.Talent arrives in heaven,whilst we miss your energy on earth R.I.P blessed to have worked with you pic.twitter.com/5KQoR8KG2V — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) August 18, 2017

The world has lost a legend RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth. My life has been blessed knowing the man. Learnt so much watching him in action! — Aled Jones (@realaled) August 18, 2017

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

So so sad to hear about Sir Bruce Forsyth! Such a lovely man and a national treasure! But so glad I got to work with such a legend! Xxx — Dani Harmer (@MissDaniJHarmer) August 18, 2017

First met Bruce Forsyth when I did Strictly. He was genuinely such a lovely fella and had time for us all. Such sad news — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) August 18, 2017

So sad to hear that the true legend of TV and all round lovely man has taken his final bow. So long Brucie 😢 love to Wilnelia and his family — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) August 18, 2017

A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) on Aug 18, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Didn't he do well.

RIP Sir Bruce.



xx — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) August 18, 2017

Will do this at the curtain call of Annie tonight. pic.twitter.com/A2oViCp9OO — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) August 18, 2017

I had the pleasure of interviewing the great man at the Palladium many years ago. Sir Bruce Forsyth the king of light entertainment. pic.twitter.com/OQGaZ81OKK — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) August 18, 2017

RIP Bruce Forsyth, a true national treasure. — Judge Rinder (@JudgeRinderTV) August 18, 2017

RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth a lovely man and a great entertainer who we will all miss.thanks for years of great entertainment. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) August 18, 2017

R.I.P Bruce Forsyth. A true British legend. What a life! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) August 18, 2017

We've lost one of the absolute greats in entertainment.... RIP Bruce Forsyth. Sending your family love and light. Xxxx pic.twitter.com/alDYhytZlI — Martine McCutcheon (@martineofficial) August 18, 2017

Very sad to hear of Sir Bruce Forsyth's death. It is a huge loss to the world he was one-of-a-kind — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 18, 2017

Beyond question the King of British television. A legend, a showman, and, above it all, a true pro. Thank you Brucie. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2017

Terribly sad news that Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed. A great entertainer. May he rest in peace. — Duncan Bannatyne (@DuncanBannatyne) August 18, 2017

Watched Sir Bruce Forsyth in action a few times. An unbelievable pro. He loved the crowd and they loved him. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 18, 2017

Very sad to hear the news about Sir Bruce Forsyth. Grew up watching and loving him. Privileged to have seen him work up close on Strictly ❤️ — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) August 18, 2017

I thought Brucie would go on forever. A star,an icon, a lovely man. Thoughts with his family. RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) August 18, 2017

Very Sad to hear we have lost a TV great and a truly lovely man who was very kind indeed to me in my time on @bbcstrictly RIP Sir Bruce. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) August 18, 2017

RIP Sir Bruce Forsyth, 89.

One of Britain's greatest ever entertainers & a lovely man.

Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FMFQezZD7l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 18, 2017

Breaking the news of Sir Bruce’s death, his manager Ian Wilson, said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy... being ill!’”

His family have also shared their gratitude for “the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.

Although many millions of young fans will have known him as the host of BBC’s ‘Strictly’ where he looked after contestants, argued with judges and occasionally tripped the light fantastic - this hit show was but the swansong of an extraordinary career that lasted nearly eight decades.

Bruce Forsyth’s time at the top of British entertainment was, quite literally, record-breaking - with the Guinness World Records listing him as having the longest TV career for any male entertainer.

