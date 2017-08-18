The showbiz world is mourning the loss of Sir Bruce Forsyth, who has died at the age of 89.
On Friday afternoon (18 August), the legendary entertainer’s family announced that he had died, following a long period of ill health.
In the wake of the news, devastated celebrities quickly began paying tribute to the long-serving star of stage and screen, led by those who worked with him during his 10-year stint as co-presenter of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Breaking the news of Sir Bruce’s death, his manager Ian Wilson, said: “It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.
“A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.
“With a twinkle in his eye, he responded ‘I’ve been very, very busy... being ill!’”
His family have also shared their gratitude for “the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel”.
Although many millions of young fans will have known him as the host of BBC’s ‘Strictly’ where he looked after contestants, argued with judges and occasionally tripped the light fantastic - this hit show was but the swansong of an extraordinary career that lasted nearly eight decades.
Bruce Forsyth’s time at the top of British entertainment was, quite literally, record-breaking - with the Guinness World Records listing him as having the longest TV career for any male entertainer.