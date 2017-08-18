The showbiz world is mourning the loss of Sir Bruce Forsyth , who has died at the age of 89 .

On Friday afternoon (18 August), the legendary entertainer’s family announced that he had died , following a long period of ill health.

In the wake of the news, devastated celebrities quickly began paying tribute to the long-serving star of stage and screen, led by those who worked with him during his 10-year stint as co-presenter of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.