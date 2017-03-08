Jeremy Corbyn: Our economy is not prepared for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/kFHnfLobSf

One of the hardest jobs for an Opposition leader is responding to a Budget - so a few stumbles are to be expected.

Jeremy Corbyn was left with a little bit of egg on his face today after he told Philip Hammond today that “our economy is not prepared for breakfast”.

The Labour leader quickly corrected himself to say “Brexit”. Although both could be true.

It is a common mistake. Last year a leading Welsh Conservative triumphantly told the Tory conference that Theresa May would “make breakfast” a success.

And John McDonnell has in the past warned the prime minister was “hurtling towards a chaotic breakfast.”