Budget 2017: Jeremy Corbyn Blasts Government's Lack Of Action On Social Care

Jeremy Corbyn has blasted the ‘uncaring, uncouth’ attitude of Tory MPs while criticising Philip Hammond’s failure to mention social care in his budget.

The Labour leader said people looking for help from the government’s economic plans had been ‘let down’ by the Chancellor, who he said had “the barefaced cheek to call this a strong economy”.

“It’s a record of failure with a forecast of more,” he added.

“Economic growth has been revised down. Productivity growth has been revised down. Business investment revised down.

“People’s wages and living standards revised down. What sort of ‘strong economy, fit for the future’ is that?”

Criticising the government’s lack of action on social care - which Labour says will have lost £6bn from its budgets by March next year - Corbyn strayed from his prepared speech to lambast an MP on the opposite benches.

“I hope the honourable member begins to understand what it’s like to wait for social care, stuck in a hospital bed, while other people have to give up their work to care for them,” he said.

“The uncaring, uncouth attitude of certain members opposite should be called out.”