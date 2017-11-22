Budget 2017: Waugh Zone Special

Philip Hammond’s first autumn Budget was meant to get the country ‘Fit for the Future’. But just three minutes into his speech, the Chancellor himself revealed that in coming years Britannia would be as fit as an ageing smoker with a weight problem. And that’s even before Brexit.

Yes, the UK’s vital statistics from the official Office for Budget Responsibility were not just bad, they were very bad. Dragged down by our low productivity, the nation will grow much less than expected, taking a whopping £65bn out of our economy over the next five years, compared to previous forecasts. That downgrade was the worst since 1983, when Geoffrey Howe was in the middle of his Thatcherite revolution.

Hammond trilled on about his plans for the highest infrastructure spending in 25 years and the “first sustained decline in debt” in 17 years. But it was that growth reduction that trumped them both in the historic stats stakes. And the OBR had more bad news: it expects wages to rise by just 2.3% next year, down from 2.7% previously. Pay increases won’t hit 3% (the current inflation rate) until 2021, a year later than thought. Those are figures that really matter to millions.

Unveiling a £25bn spending spree, Hammond undermined his own ‘Fiscal Phil’ reputation by spending cash he’d squirreled away last year. The OBR dubbed this a “significant near-term fiscal giveaway”. It further sprinkled yet more salt into his wounds, predicting that Hammond would break his new fiscal rule of getting a surplus by 2025, and warning it may not happen until 2031. Oh, and it said borrowing would increase by £53 billion by 2021/22. Worst of all for those looking for light at the end of the tunnel, the Institute for Fiscal Studies warned yet more austerity and spending cuts would loom after Brexit. The Chancellor’s Budget was full of lame gags, but if the voters think the joke is on them, they’ll have the last laugh.