Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 9 Things It Taught Us About Relationships

If you don’t fancy feeling really, really old, then you might want to stop reading as today marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’.
And while we have moved on from fancying (bordering on obsessing) over that poster of Angel on our bedroom wall, there are still nine relationship lessons that have stood the test of time.
1. You can’t change a bad boy.
Still shouting at our screens.
2. Just cause you want a relationship to work, doesn’t mean it should.
Oh Buffy, if only you knew.
3. Your first time is never quite what you expect.
So much drama.
4. Being in love means making hard decisions.
Finally Buffy.
5. Sometimes it is really hard to get over your ex.
The Buffy bot need we say more
6. The best sex is often the sex you shouldn’t be having.
Where are all the Spikes when you need them?
7. Opposites really do attract.
Oh Giles, we’ll have you.
8. Cheating is not the answer to anything.
But we all make mistakes.
9. Love at first sight really does exist.
Tara and Willow you are the original relationship goals.