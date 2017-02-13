Burberry Confused Dev Patel With Riz Ahmed At The BAFTA Awards

Burberry made a major mistake on Twitter during the 2017 BAFTAs, and people aren’t happy about it.
The fashion house posted a photo of actor and rapper Riz Ahmed on the red carpet ahead of the awards ceremony, mistaking him for fellow British actor Dev Patel.
Social media users were quick to point out the brand’s mistake.
“Burberry just confused @RizMC for Dev Patel because all brown people look the same?” one Twitter user wrote.
“This is why we need to diversity our media”.
Burberry quickly deleted the offending tweet, posting two further tweets correctly identifying Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed.
But social media users are still calling out the brand for not apologising on Twitter for its original post.
“Hope you apologised for your inappropriate indirect racist type mistake,” one user wrote.
“Somebody better get fired,” another added.
Speaking to The Huffington Post UK, a spokesperson for Burberry said: “We apologise unreservedly for the incorrectly titled pictures of Dev Patel and Riz Ahmed posted late last night.
“This was a mistake that should not have happened and was corrected immediately.
“We have apologised directly to Dev and Riz.
“We are checking our processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”