It didn’t take long for things to get political during Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak’s Grammys performance on Sunday (12 February) night, with rapper Busta making his feelings about President Donald Trump pretty clear. The acts collaborated to perform a medley of tracks during the ceremony, in which they broke down a makeshift wall, appearing to allude to the President’s infamous Mexico border wall plans:

Video: A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Perform At 59th #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/0n14hPvyiL — RYU (@ryu4747) February 13, 2017

Busta then addressed Trump himself, declaring: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States. “I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”

Kevin Winter via Getty Images A Tribe Called Quest's Jarobi White and Busta Rhymes