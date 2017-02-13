It didn’t take long for things to get political during Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak’s Grammys performance on Sunday (12 February) night, with rapper Busta making his feelings about President Donald Trump pretty clear.
The acts collaborated to perform a medley of tracks during the ceremony, in which they broke down a makeshift wall, appearing to allude to the President’s infamous Mexico border wall plans:
Busta then addressed Trump himself, declaring: “I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States.
“I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban.”
So far, Trump is yet to respond to the outburst, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he did, given he used Twitter to hit back at Meryl Streep after the Golden Globes.
They weren’t the only acts to get political and Katy Perry’s rendition of her brand new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ also included a series of statements.
The ‘Teenage Dreams’ singer was joined on stage by Skip Marley, who contributes vocals to the new track, and the number ended with Katy and Skip holding hands in front of a projection of the US constitution, a clear response to the current political situation in America.