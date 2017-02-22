15 Tweets That Sum Up The Struggles Of Creme Egg Season

It’s official, Cadbury’s Creme Egg season has returned, and honestly it couldn’t have come soon enough. The start of the year has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but it is nothing we can’t solve by stockpiling Creme Eggs and eating ourselves into a sugar coma till Easter. Until then, here are the 15 struggles everyone can relate to about the most wonderful time of the year. 1. When you have to wait a whole year to get your paws on one.

The first creme egg of the year makes me remember why life is worth living — kali (@_k4li) February 11, 2017

2. When you are convinced they are getting smaller every year.

Hey @Hersheys, don't think think this seasoned Cadbury Creme Egg eater doesn't see these things getting smaller! 😡😡We need more!!! pic.twitter.com/53mxSu9HOG — Rose (@RoseRunsOn) February 12, 2017

3. When you have to desperately search for Creme Egg validation.

Ok, genuinely. How many @CadburyUK Creme Eggs is it acceptable to eat in one sitting? — Helen Wright (@Helenwrites) February 11, 2017

4. When you get a specimen with a solid centre.

Hard fondant inside a Creme Egg is extremely disappointing. pic.twitter.com/DT3Cbx0Xd6 — Alice Anne ✨ (@alicespake) February 12, 2017

5. When you learn the hard way that they are not made for dunking.

I've just dropped my creme egg in my brew 😫💔 — Holly Mellor (@holly6593) February 12, 2017

6. When the foil wants to ruin your life.

I get disproportionally cross when the foil on my creme egg sticks to my creme egg — AL (@baggie_trousers) February 12, 2017

7. When you are rendered useless at your job, because sticky fingers.

Interrupting the writing to enjoy a creme egg. pic.twitter.com/MWlyybfc1X — Hilary Geoghegan (@DrHG) February 12, 2017

8. When the mood isn’t quite right to enjoy your well-earned egg.

mum if u don't leave me to eat my creme egg and watch the good wife we will have some problems — smell🍺na (@cutiebabez666) February 12, 2017

9. When you have to protect your limited supply.

"What are you eating mummy?"

"Brown mushrooms..."

"Can I have one?"

"You don't like mushrooms remember"

"Oh yeah".

It was a creme egg. — Siobhan (@Siobhan_83) February 12, 2017

10. When the world just wants to watch you burn.

'twas a v sad day when a creme egg exploded in my hand pic.twitter.com/XXFxBnxPpD — bev (@bev_nest) February 11, 2017

11. When you just don’t understand the hype.

Just had a Creme Egg, now I know what disappointment tastes like. — Ada Loves Lace (@flaysomewench) February 12, 2017

12. When you can’t join in the fun.

Why would anyone choose to eat a creme egg — liv (@livcallaghan4) February 20, 2017

13. When you are a complete savage with no right to be buying Creme Eggs.

am gonnae dip a monster munch in a creme egg soon — kendra (@auntiekenny_) February 12, 2017

14. When you destroy Creme Egg eating for everyone else in the word.

remember that time when i was reading about cunnilingus and it suggested practising on a creme egg — chai ❧ (@hamiltongrump) February 12, 2017

15. When you know the season is nearly over and you’re back to a less fulfilling life.