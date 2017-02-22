15 Tweets That Sum Up The Struggles Of Creme Egg Season

It’s official, Cadbury’s Creme Egg season has returned, and honestly it couldn’t have come soon enough.
The start of the year has been a rollercoaster of emotions, but it is nothing we can’t solve by stockpiling Creme Eggs and eating ourselves into a sugar coma till Easter.
Until then, here are the 15 struggles everyone can relate to about the most wonderful time of the year.
1. When you have to wait a whole year to get your paws on one.
2. When you are convinced they are getting smaller every year.
3. When you have to desperately search for Creme Egg validation.
4. When you get a specimen with a solid centre.
5. When you learn the hard way that they are not made for dunking.
6. When the foil wants to ruin your life.
7. When you are rendered useless at your job, because sticky fingers.
8. When the mood isn’t quite right to enjoy your well-earned egg.
9. When you have to protect your limited supply.
10. When the world just wants to watch you burn.
11. When you just don’t understand the hype.
12. When you can’t join in the fun.
13. When you are a complete savage with no right to be buying Creme Eggs.
14. When you destroy Creme Egg eating for everyone else in the word.
15. When you know the season is nearly over and you’re back to a less fulfilling life.