Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she kept the fact she’d undergone gender reassignment surgery secret from the Kardashian side of her family because she “didn’t trust” that they wouldn’t leak it to the press.
In the final paragraph of her autobiography ‘The Secrets Of My Life’, Caitlyn revealed that she had undergone what she described as “the final surgery”, adding that she would not be addressing the matter any further.
However, in scenes shown in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ last year, Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner are seen discussing the book, claiming certain aspects had been left out of the version they were sent.
Caitlyn addresses this in her forthcoming interview with Piers Morgan, denying that there were “pages” missing from the copy sent to the Kardashians, but admitting that she did withhold the details of the surgery.
She explains: “It’s none of their business… it’s not that big a deal.”
Piers then continues to press her on the matter, suggesting that because she was about to “be honest with complete strangers”, she should have “been honest with people you purported to love most”.
Caitlyn then repeats: “It really wasn’t that big a deal. I went to the hospital and… I’d already been living as Caitlyn a year and a half, OK? Nobody knows anything, OK?”
After further grilling from Piers, Caitlyn declares: “I didn’t want them to leak it to the press. OK? And… [there] was no reason for them to know about it… of course I didn’t trust them! Yeah!”
Caitlyn’s interview has already made headlines thanks to a moment in which she gives Piers a swift lesson in how to “respectfully” discuss transgender issues.
‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Caitlyn Jenner’ airs at 9pm tonight (4 January) on ITV.