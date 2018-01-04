Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she kept the fact she’d undergone gender reassignment surgery secret from the Kardashian side of her family because she “didn’t trust” that they wouldn’t leak it to the press.

In the final paragraph of her autobiography ‘The Secrets Of My Life’, Caitlyn revealed that she had undergone what she described as “the final surgery”, adding that she would not be addressing the matter any further.

However, in scenes shown in ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ last year, Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner are seen discussing the book, claiming certain aspects had been left out of the version they were sent.