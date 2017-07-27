A mum has organised a “calendar girls” style charity shoot to promote body positivity and show the true beauty of motherhood, stretch marks and all.

Rachael Rudgewick, 24, from Essex, who is mum to four-year-old Nico and one-year-old Aleisha, wants women to feel proud of their “wobbly bits” and show that their bodies are still beautiful after childbirth.

Rudgewick will use the calendar to raise money for baby loss charity, Sands, as she has friends who have been through stillbirth and neonatal deaths.

She was inspired to do the charity shoot after having a dream about it.

“I dreamt that me and my close friend Beccy, who is a photographer, put together a calendar of women,” she told HuffPost UK.

“I have always had problems with my body confidence since having two children and putting on three and a half stone for both pregnancies.”