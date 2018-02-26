A man has been charged with two murders and two serious assaults in Camden following the deaths last week of Abdikarim Hassan and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed.
The Met on Monday revealed the man had been charged as they appealed for information on a spate of stabbings in the area on Tuesday they believe “a number of suspects” were involved in.
Around 8pm on 20 February a 17-year-old was found stabbed in Aldenham Street.
The Met said he suffered injuries that were not life threatening and a second man, 24, was also attacked. He also did not sustain serious injuries.
Four men - aged 20, 21, 23 and 24, - were arrested on 21 February on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.
Around half an hour after the first incident, Hassan was found with stab wounds on Bartholomew Road at the junction with Oseney Crescent, Camden. He died at the scene a short time later.
Then, shortly after 10pm, police found Mohamed, around a mile away in Belsize Park, near the junction with Marsden Street, suffering from stab wounds. He also died at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, leading the investigation, said: “We have now charged one man in connection with these two tragic murders and a separate stabbing and attempted grievous bodily harm that happened that same evening, however, our investigation continues.
“We believe there were a number of suspects involved and enquiries are ongoing to identify them and establish the events surrounding these violent incidents which we are treating as being linked.
Considine urged anyone with information to come forward: “I can understand why some people may be reluctant or nervous about coming forward to speak with police, but be assured that all information provided will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the investigation team on 020 8345 3734, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.