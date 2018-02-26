A man has been charged with two murders and two serious assaults in Camden following the deaths last week of Abdikarim Hassan and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed.

The Met on Monday revealed the man had been charged as they appealed for information on a spate of stabbings in the area on Tuesday they believe “a number of suspects” were involved in.

Around 8pm on 20 February a 17-year-old was found stabbed in Aldenham Street.

The Met said he suffered injuries that were not life threatening and a second man, 24, was also attacked. He also did not sustain serious injuries.