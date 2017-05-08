Cancer Scientists Accidentally Stumble On A 'Breakthrough' In Curing Baldness

Scientists have ‘stumbled’ across the cells that cause hair to go grey and fall out, causing balding, while studying how cancer tumours develop.

The team from Southwestern Medical Centre, in Texas, were able to pinpoint the skin cells that give rise to human hair follicles, but could also provide the answer to curing male-pattern hair loss.

Dr. Lu Le, Associate Professor of Dermatology, said: “Although this project was started in an effort to understand how certain kinds of tumours form, we ended up learning why hair turns grey and discovering the identity of the cell that directly gives rise to hair.”