Cannabis Smokers 'Incapable Of Walking' Rescued From Scafell Pike

A group of cannabis users had to be rescued from England’s highest mountain after becoming “incapable of walking”, police said.
The four unnamed ramblers were the subject of a full search and rescue mission atop Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Saturday evening.
Cumbria Police said on Twitter that air support and ambulances were scrambled for the mission, which was led by mountain rescue volunteers.
The force added: “Persons rescued after becoming incapable of walking due to cannabis use. MRT [Mountain Rescue Team] volunteers putting themselves at risk to prevent harm.”
One person commented on Twitter: “Hope they get billed for this.”
“How high are they?,” another asked in jest.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Police: “We were called at 6.35pm [on Saturday] to a report of a group of four people having come into difficulty on Scafell Pike.”