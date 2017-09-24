All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    24/09/2017 11:29 BST

    Cannabis Smokers 'Incapable Of Walking' Rescued From Scafell Pike

    Full rescue mission launched.

    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Scafell Pike in Cumbria's Lake District is England's tallest mountain

    A group of cannabis users had to be rescued from England’s highest mountain after becoming “incapable of walking”, police said.

    The four unnamed ramblers were the subject of a full search and rescue mission atop Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Saturday evening.

    Cumbria Police said on Twitter that air support and ambulances were scrambled for the mission, which was led by mountain rescue volunteers.

    The force added: “Persons rescued after becoming incapable of walking due to cannabis use. MRT [Mountain Rescue Team] volunteers putting themselves at risk to prevent harm.”

    One person commented on Twitter: “Hope they get billed for this.”

    “How high are they?,” another asked in jest. 

    A spokesperson for Cumbria Police: “We were called at 6.35pm [on Saturday] to a report of a group of four people having come into difficulty on Scafell Pike.”

    MORE TOP STORIES

    MORE:newsPoliceDrugscumbriaScafell Pike

    Conversations