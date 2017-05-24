From Marion Cotillard in Armani Prive and Robin Wright in Saint Laurent, to Nicole Kidman in Versace, it’s been the celebrities aged over 40 who have truly won in the style stakes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long event has witnessed women take fashion risks and make bold style statements with aplomb as they’ve graced the Riviera red carpets.
Peruse our edit of the celebrities, and who they wore, looking incredible.
-
Julianne Moore, 56Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
-
Julianne Moore, 56Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Andie MacDowell, 59Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Kristin Scott Thomas, 57Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Kristin Scott Thomas, 57Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Charlize Theron, 41Mike Marsland via Getty Images
-
Salma Hayek, 50Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Tilda Swinton, 56George Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Jessica Chastain, 40Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Jessica Chastain, 40Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Marion Cotillard, 41Tony Barson via Getty Images
-
Marion Cotillard, 41Epsilon via Getty Images
-
Marion Cotillard, 41Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Uma Thurman, 47Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
-
Uma Thurman, 47Epsilon via Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman, 49Venturelli via Getty Images
-
Nicole Kidman, 49Epsilon via Getty Images
-
Diane Kruger, 40George Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Diane Kruger, 40Barcroft Media via Getty Images
-
Susan Sarandon, 70Gisela Schober via Getty Images
-
Susan Sarandon, 70Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
-
Robin Wright, 51Barcroft Media via Getty Images
-
Robin Wright, 51Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
-
Robin Wright, 51Mike Marsland via Getty Images