    24/05/2017 17:05 BST

    Cannes 2017: Celebrities Over 40 Prove They Are The True Style Stars

    Fabulous ✨

    From Marion Cotillard in Armani Prive and Robin Wright in Saint Laurent, to Nicole Kidman in Versace, it’s been the celebrities aged over 40 who have truly won in the style stakes at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

    Celebrating its 70th year, the 10-day long event has witnessed women take fashion risks and make bold style statements with aplomb as they’ve graced the Riviera red carpets

    Peruse our edit of the celebrities, and who they wore, looking incredible. 

    • Julianne Moore, 56
      Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
      Wears Givenchy Haute Couture. 
    • Julianne Moore, 56
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Wears Louis Vuitton. 
    • Andie MacDowell, 59
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Wears Roberto Cavalli. 
    • Kristin Scott Thomas, 57
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Wears Dior. 
    • Kristin Scott Thomas, 57
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Wears Schiaparelli. 
    • Charlize Theron, 41
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears Christian Dior. 
    • Salma Hayek, 50
      Samir Hussein via Getty Images
      Wears Gucci. 
    • Tilda Swinton, 56
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Wears Chanel. 
    • Jessica Chastain, 40
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Wears Roksanda. 
    • Jessica Chastain, 40
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Wears Givenchy. 
    • Marion Cotillard, 41
      Tony Barson via Getty Images
      Wears blue jeans and white dress. 
    • Marion Cotillard, 41
      Epsilon via Getty Images
      Wears Saint Laurent. 
    • Marion Cotillard, 41
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Wears Armani Prive. 
    • Uma Thurman, 47
      Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
      Wears Giuseppe Zanotti. 
    • Uma Thurman, 47
      Epsilon via Getty Images
      Wears Prada. 
    • Nicole Kidman, 49
      Venturelli via Getty Images
      Wears Versace. 
    • Nicole Kidman, 49
      Epsilon via Getty Images
      Wears Alexander McQueen
    • Diane Kruger, 40
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Wears white vest and pinstriped trousers. 
    • Diane Kruger, 40
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Wears Prada. 
    • Susan Sarandon, 70
      Gisela Schober via Getty Images
      Wears Alberta Ferretti. 
    • Susan Sarandon, 70
      Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
      Wears leather skirt, black blazer and white shirt. 
    • Robin Wright, 51
      Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Wears Saint Laurent. 
    • Robin Wright, 51
      Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
      Wears Saint Laurent 
    • Robin Wright, 51
      Mike Marsland via Getty Images
      Wears Michelle Mason.

