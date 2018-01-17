Wedging your child’s car seat under a headrest could prove dangerous, safety experts have warned.

Child Seat Safety Limited shared a post on Facebook and Twitter alerting parents, carers and family members that this method could injure their child. The company added that the best thing for parents to do is to remove the headrests entirely before fitting the car seat.

“In a crash, the child will come forward, the seat needs to go with them,” a spokesperson wrote on Facebook. “If it’s wedged in by the head restraint the child will come forward without the protection of the seat.

“Remove the head restraints and put in the boot or turn them around.”