Cara Delevingne has become the latest star to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, saying that the movie producer asked her to kiss another woman in front of him, after an “odd and uncomfortable” phone call during which he allegedly quizzed her about her sexuality.

The model and actress, who first spoke about her bisexuality in 2015, posted a lengthy post about her encounters with Weinstein on Instagram.

She explained: “When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Cara Delevingne

“It was a very odd and uncomfortable call.... I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

Cara then added that between one and two years later, she went to meet Harvey, along with a director, to speak about a film role.

“The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him,” she said. “As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature.

“He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room.

“At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Harvey Weinstein

At this point, Cara asked the producer if he knew she could sing, and started singing in the hope that “it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition”.

Cara says she then repeated her request to leave, adding: “He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.

“I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie.

“I felt like I didn’t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

While Cara has not specified which movie she was referring to, multiple US outlets have suggested that it may be ‘Tulip Fever’, which was filmed in 2014 and released earlier this year.

Harvey is yet to specifically address this allegation.

So far, dozens of women - including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Romola Garai, Asia Argento and Ashley Judd - have accused Harvey Weinstein of varying degrees of sexual harassment and assault.

Rose McGowan is also among them and after being vocal on Twitter, praising others for coming forward and exposing those who she believes could have done more to help, her account has been suspended.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

