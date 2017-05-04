Cara Delevingne Takes To Instagram To Challenge Beauty Standards And We Love Her For It

Cara Delevingne wants to change our perception of beauty.

The actress - who recently shaved her head for a film role - took to Instagram to challenge conventional beauty standards on 3 May.

The model shared an Instagram snap of herself wearing a silver Chanel suit and sprayed-on metallic hair at the recent Met Gala in New York City.

“The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become,” she wrote in the caption.

“Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It’s limitless.”