Cara Delevingne Takes To Instagram To Challenge Beauty Standards And We Love Her For It

Cara Delevingne wants to change our perception of beauty.
The actress - who recently shaved her head for a film role - took to Instagram to challenge conventional beauty standards on 3 May.
The model shared an Instagram snap of herself wearing a silver Chanel suit and sprayed-on metallic hair at the recent Met Gala in New York City.
“The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become,” she wrote in the caption.
“Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It’s limitless.”
With the post gaining over a million likes in just a few hours, the model shared a second one showcasing her bald head.
“It’s exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us,” Delevingne wrote.
“Strip away the clothes, wipe off the makeup, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions.
“Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”
It’s not the first time the actress has encouraged other women to embrace their imperfections and challenge beauty norms.
“My message has always been to love yourself, to embrace your flaws,” Delevingne said at the Women In The World conference in London in 2015.
“The cracks within us are the beautiful parts that need to have light shone on them.”