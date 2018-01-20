Carillion Apprentices Reveal Wage Uncertainty After Firm's Collapse

PA Wire/PA Images Carillion, the collapsed construction firm, was one of Britain's biggest trainers of apprentices

Hundreds of apprentices in training with bankrupt construction firm Carillion still face uncertainty over wages, despite government assurances over their studies. Trainees who spoke to HuffPost UK painted a confusing picture of the situation, brought about when Carillion collapsed this week under a crippling debt pile and pension deficit. More than 1,400 apprentices were left in limbo by the liquidation of the firm on Monday. Apprentice carpenter Liam Carroll, 19, from Chatham, Kent, told HuffPost that while he had been reassured his qualification was safe, he had yet to hear anything about his weekly pay.

Liam Carroll Liam Carroll and Charley McDowell from Kent are confident their qualifications are safe but still have questions over their pay

“We aren’t 100 percent,” he said. “The whole money side is confusing. We know that they are talking about it, but we haven’t heard anything.” Carillion was one of Britain’s biggest apprenticeship providers, with its training arm benefiting from a £6.5m government grant last year. Many apprentices worked on sites across the UK for other firms, which might now stump up the cash to keep trainees working.

..we didn’t know anything, it’s put a lot of stress on us Carillion apprentice Charley McDowell