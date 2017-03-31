Carol Vorderman has called off her plans to fly around around the world following her mum’s terminal cancer diagnosis.
The former ‘Countdown’ star had planned to fly solo across the globe later this year, which would have been filmed for a Channel 5 documentary.
Now the flight and documentary have been put on hold so the star can spend as much time as possible with Jean, 88.
A source told The Sun: “Carol is obviously disappointed to not be able to go on the journey, but her mum is the most important person in her life and she’s putting her first.
“She wants to make the most of the time they have left and make sure they’re not distracted by any work commitments.
“Carol hopes she can revisit the trip at some point in the future again – and she plans to keep flying in her spare time.”
On Sunday (26 March), Carol shared an emotional Mother’s Day message on Twitter, writing: “This [week] Mum and I found out she has terminal cancer. She’s 88, beautiful inside and out and I love her beyond measure.”
Later, she shared a snap on her page which showed her whole family sitting down for Mother’s Day lunch, explaining that they’d all enjoyed their day, despite the tragic news.
She wrote: “Mum’s lunch with all her children, all her grandchildren and her gorgeous great grandchild Alex. Lots of laughing.”
Carol obtained her pilot’s licence in 2014 and had planned to fly around the globe in her twin-engine propeller plane nicknamed Mildred.
It would have seen her travel through Europe, Russia, Asia, the Pacific Ocean and the US.