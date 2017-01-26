Carol Vorderman Dazzles (Literally) On The NTAs Red Carpet In Jaw-Dropping Metallic Gown

Carol Vorderman brought the bling to the NTAs red carpet on Wednesday night in a dazzling floor-length metallic gown.
The 56-year-old braved the chilly evening in the stunning backless number, which also featured a low-cut neckline.
Brrrrrrrr.
The former ‘Countdown’ star’s jaw-dropping red carpet look comes just a month after she channeled Jessica Rabbit at the Sun Military Awards in another 10 out of 10 gown.
Carol says she’s never felt more confident than she does now she’s hit her fifties.
She said: “I think that for a lot of women, if they’re not body confident when they’re younger – because there’s so much pressure when you’re younger – that confidence builds as you get older.
“My generation are very feisty, so what we don’t do is accept rules just because there have been rules, socially and historically. We set our own rules.”
Other stars who were rocking their finest on the red carpet of the event at London’s O2 arena included Holly Willoughby, Caroline Flack, Katie Price, Michelle Keegan and Scarlett Moffatt.
See all the red carpet pics from last night’s bash in the gallery below...