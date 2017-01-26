Carol Vorderman Dazzles (Literally) On The NTAs Red Carpet In Jaw-Dropping Metallic Gown

The 56-year-old braved the chilly evening in the stunning backless number, which also featured a low-cut neckline.

Carol Vorderman brought the bling to the NTAs red carpet on Wednesday night in a dazzling floor-length metallic gown.

The former ‘Countdown’ star’s jaw-dropping red carpet look comes just a month after she channeled Jessica Rabbit at the Sun Military Awards in another 10 out of 10 gown.

Carol says she’s never felt more confident than she does now she’s hit her fifties.