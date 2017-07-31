As if we were in an doubt about what a dare devil Carol Vorderman is, she has just gone and thrown herself out of a plane to prove it.

The former ‘Loose Women’ presenter has done a 12,000ft skydive, marking her first ever parachute jump.

Carol, 56, posted pictures from the jump on her Twitter page, showing her taking the plunge with experts from The Tigers Free Fall Parachute Display Team.

”’O.M.G......just had THE best day when @TigersFFT jumping out in tandem at 12,000ft.....first ever parachute jump,” she wrote.

Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant Carol is no stranger to daring activities, having previously obtained her pilot’s licence in 2014.

She was due to take on a round-the-world solo flight, which would have seen her travel through Europe, Russia, Asia, the Pacific Ocean and the US.

Carol sadly lost her mother, Jean, in June, when she passed away at the age of 88.

She later admitted she was struggling to come to terms with her death, revealing she was yet to read a letter her mum left for her to open after she passed.

