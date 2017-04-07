Carol Vorderman Gives Update On Solo Round-The-World Flight Plans After Mum's Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Carol Vorderman has admitted she has no immediate plans to reschedule her round-the-world solo flight, following her mother’s terminal cancer diagnosis.
The former ‘Countdown’ star confirmed reports she has called off the jaunt, which would have seen her travel through Europe, Russia, Asia, the Pacific Ocean and the US.
Opting to spend as much time as possible with her mum, Jean, Carol told the Daily Express she doesn’t know when she will be able to reschedule the challenge.
“It all depends what happens at home,” she said. “It would be foolish to say it will be definitely next year, it might be the year after, so I don’t want to say definitely.”
The former ‘Loose Women’ panellist continued: “I’m going to reboot after Easter because I have lots going on at home and you have to have your head on to fly. It takes your whole brain, so people find it calming.”
Carol obtained her pilot’s licence in 2014 and had planned to fly around the globe in her twin-engine propeller plane nicknamed Mildred.
Last month, Carol shared an emotional Mother’s Day message on Twitter, revealing her mother’s heartbreaking diagnosis.
She wrote: “This [week] Mum and I found out she has terminal cancer. She’s 88, beautiful inside and out and I love her beyond measure.”
Later, she shared a snap on her page which showed her whole family sitting down for Mother’s Day lunch, explaining that they’d all enjoyed their day, despite the tragic news.
Throughout her presenting career, Carol has always spoken about her close relationship with her mother, and it was the 88-year-old who first sent off Carol’s application to star in ‘Countdown’ back in the early 1980s.