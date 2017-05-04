Katy Perry is set to join James Corden for a new instalment of his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketch. She will be the guest of honour in a ‘Carpool Karaoke’-themed episode of James’s US talk show, ‘The Late, Late Show’, which will also see Jennifer Lopez appearing in a special segment called ‘Toddlerography’.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Katy 'I Woke Up Like This' Perry

The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer is currently gearing up the release of her fourth album, which was trailed by the lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’. We can no doubt expect her to be belting that one out alongside her past chart-topping hits when James takes her for a spin, as well as her latest offering ‘Bon Appétit’, which received a mixed reaction when it was released last week. Katy is one of only a handful of contemporary stars who are yet to appear in ‘Carpool Karaoke’, with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber all among James’s past passengers.

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images James Corden