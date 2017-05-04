Katy Perry is set to join James Corden for a new instalment of his ‘Carpool Karaoke’ sketch.
She will be the guest of honour in a ‘Carpool Karaoke’-themed episode of James’s US talk show, ‘The Late, Late Show’, which will also see Jennifer Lopez appearing in a special segment called ‘Toddlerography’.
The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer is currently gearing up the release of her fourth album, which was trailed by the lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.
We can no doubt expect her to be belting that one out alongside her past chart-topping hits when James takes her for a spin, as well as her latest offering ‘Bon Appétit’, which received a mixed reaction when it was released last week.
Katy is one of only a handful of contemporary stars who are yet to appear in ‘Carpool Karaoke’, with Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber all among James’s past passengers.
James revealed last year that there were still a few artists he was struggling to pin down, with Kanye West at the top of the list.
He told GQ magazine: “Kanye has been booked to do Carpool Karaoke twice now but both times something came up. He’ll do it eventually... He wants to do it.”
When asked about getting Beyoncé on, he remarked he was “working on it”, though this was before she announced that she and Jay Z were expecting twins.
‘The Late Late Show Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special’ will air on CBS in the US on Monday 22 May.