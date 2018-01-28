It’s been more than a year since the entertainment world lost Carrie Fisher, but she’s clearly far from being forgotten, even bagging her first ever Grammy Award on Sunday night (28 January).
Although best known for her acting, particularly in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and more recently for various TV roles, Carrie was also an established writer, both as a memoirist and the author of fiction.
At this year’s ceremony, Carrie bagged her first Grammy Award posthumously, in the category of Best Spoken Word Album.
Carrie’s Grammy was won for the audiobook version of her final memoir, ‘The Princess Diarist’, which focussed mainly on her experiences making the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy in the late 1970s and 1980s.
She beat stiff competition from Bruce Springsteen, for his recording of his autobiography ‘Born To Run’, as well as Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo’s ‘Our Revolution: A Future To Believe In’.
Songwriter Shelly Peiken and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson were also nominated in the Best Spoken Word Album category.
‘The Princess Diarist’, Carrie’s third memoir after ‘Wishful Drinking’ and ‘Shockaholic’ was released in November 2016, just a month before her tragic death at the age of 60.
The book made headlines at the time of its release, particularly due to the fact that Carrie disclosed for the first time that she’d had an affair with her ‘Star Wars’ co-star Harrison Ford while making the films.
James Corden was once again the presenter at this year’s Grammy Awards, which were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.
