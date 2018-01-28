It’s been more than a year since the entertainment world lost Carrie Fisher, but she’s clearly far from being forgotten, even bagging her first ever Grammy Award on Sunday night (28 January).

Although best known for her acting, particularly in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and more recently for various TV roles, Carrie was also an established writer, both as a memoirist and the author of fiction.

At this year’s ceremony, Carrie bagged her first Grammy Award posthumously, in the category of Best Spoken Word Album.