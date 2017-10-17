A friend of Carrie Fisher has revealed the unique way she once stuck up for her when she was sexually harassed by a Hollywood producer.

Screenwriter Heather Robinson called into Arizona radio show ‘Morning Mix’ to talk about sexual misconduct, which is particularly relevant at the moment in the wake of the abuse allegations levelled against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She explained that in the late 1990s, a film producer - who she stipulated was not Harvey Weinstein - picked her up in his car under the guise of talking about her career.

However, he pulled over and forced himself on top of her, with Heather later confiding in the ‘Star Wars’ actress, asking what steps she should take next.

In response, Carrie went to said producer to “personally deliver” a special gift, along with a handwritten note.

Heather said: “It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said: ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box’.

“That’s just how she was. I miss her dearly. She stood up for people... she put things out there and in your face.”

Intriguingly, the pair’s friendship began in an AOL forum in the 1990s, with Carrie even encouraging Heather to turn her experiences of being a teenager into a film, which she did in 2005, when she wrote ‘The Perfect Man’, starring Hilary Duff and Chris Noth.

Carrie sadly died in December 2016, with her final appearance as General Leia Organa (aka Princess Leia) to be released posthumously when ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hits cinemas at the end of this year.

