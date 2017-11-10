Sargeant was removed as a Welsh Government minister and suspended from the Labour Party because he was facing allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.

It comes after Sargeant’s family called for an independent inquiry to start “immediately”.

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones has asked for an independent inquiry to examine his “actions and decisions” in relation to Carl Sargeant, a spokesman has said.

The Alyn and Deeside AM is understood to have taken his own life four days after the claims emerged.

On Thursday, Jones said he had “no alternative” over his handling of claims against the former Communities Secretary and said he had acted “by the book”.

In a statement released on Friday, his spokesman said it would be “proper” to ask for an independent inquiry.

A spokesman for Jones said in a statement: