LIFESTYLE

Cat Owner Shares Cautionary Tale About Ordering From Amazon Without Checking The Description

Her fur baby wasn't impressed.

05/01/2017 09:58 | Updated 1 day ago
Natasha Hinde Lifestyle Writer at The Huffington Post UK

A cat owner who thought she’d nabbed a bargain on Amazon was left a little deflated when the item she purchased arrived - on a miniature scale.

Reddit user cewallace9 desperately wanted to buy a climbing tree for her feline companion, so when she spotted one for the bargain price of $13 (£10) on Amazon, she popped it in her online basket and clicked ‘buy’. 

Reddit / cewallace9

Unfortunately she’d completely missed the part in the product’s description that said the cat tree was for a doll’s house.

Needless to say, her moggy wasn’t impressed.

Reddit / cewallace9

Something tells us that next time she’ll scrutinise the small print. 

More:

Uk Comedy Pets Amazon
Suggest a correction
Comments
Cat Owner Shares Cautionary Tale About Ordering From Amazon Without Checking The Description

CONVERSATIONS