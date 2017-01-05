A cat owner who thought she’d nabbed a bargain on Amazon was left a little deflated when the item she purchased arrived - on a miniature scale.

Reddit user cewallace9 desperately wanted to buy a climbing tree for her feline companion, so when she spotted one for the bargain price of $13 (£10) on Amazon, she popped it in her online basket and clicked ‘buy’.

Reddit / cewallace9

Unfortunately she’d completely missed the part in the product’s description that said the cat tree was for a doll’s house.

Needless to say, her moggy wasn’t impressed.

Reddit / cewallace9

Something tells us that next time she’ll scrutinise the small print.