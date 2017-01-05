A cat owner who thought she’d nabbed a bargain on Amazon was left a little deflated when the item she purchased arrived - on a miniature scale.
Reddit user cewallace9 desperately wanted to buy a climbing tree for her feline companion, so when she spotted one for the bargain price of $13 (£10) on Amazon, she popped it in her online basket and clicked ‘buy’.
Unfortunately she’d completely missed the part in the product’s description that said the cat tree was for a doll’s house.
Needless to say, her moggy wasn’t impressed.
Something tells us that next time she’ll scrutinise the small print.
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Suggested For You
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK LIFESTYLE
Newsletter
Advertisement