Here's Where You Can Get Catherine Tyldesley's Look From The TV Choice Awards

Quick, here's where you can buy a bra to match Catherine's.

05/09/2017 11:55
Patricia Ekall Style Writer

Catherine Tyldesley slayed at the TV Choice Awards with her crisp sartorial style. 

The Coronation Street star dazzled in her edgy twist on the classic tux: wearing a sporty-looking bra underneath the two-pice suit by Mark Melia on Monday 4 September. 

John Phillips via Getty Images

The star of the ensemble, however, was the black Caged Soft Cup bra from luxury British label Reckless Wolf, retailing at £85. 

Tyldesley’s was tastefully revealed under the all-black ensemble, giving us major style goals in a look so classic that we want to replicate it.  

Reckless Wolf

Make like Tyldesley and compliment the look with a smokey eye, elegant up ’do and shoulder-grazing earrings. 

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

