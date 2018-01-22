Catherine Zeta Jones Addresses Michael Douglas Sexual Harassment Allegations

Catherine Zeta-Jones has spoken out about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against her husband, Michael Douglas.
Speaking to ‘The View’, Catherine addressed her husband’s decision to deny the accusations before they’d even been published, claiming he did so “because of what he believes in”.
She explained: “Michael came out with that preemptive statement. He was articulate, said it from the heart, was honest, open and transparent.
“He now has to take the next step for where he goes from here. It happened 30 years ago, it was BC: before Catherine.”
Michael previously issued a statement to Deadline, denying accusations that he had masturbated in front of a former employee, and later “blackballed” her from the industry.
The allegations were made to The Hollywood Reporter who reached out to the Oscar-winning actor for comment, but he issued his own response in what he described as an attempt to “get ahead” of the story.
He said at the time: “Masturbating in front of her? I don’t know where to begin. This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever.”
Michael added: “I support the #MeToo movement with all my heart. I have always supported women, along the way.
“This is the kind of step that can set that movement back. Being accused, without a chance [to defend yourself] in court. To not even really have the information in front of you, to be able to argue or defend yourself. There is no due process, no chance of seeing evidence in front of me from my accuser. It worries me.
“I find this whole thing really irresponsible and it hurts people who are supportive of this movement and who believe in it. This is my own personal taste. I don’t live in Los Angeles. I hope this movement continues to grow, but that there is care shown in who is accused and how the accusation is handled.”
The allegations were eventually printed by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (18 January).
Watch Catherine’s appearance on ‘The View’ in full below: