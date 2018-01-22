Catherine Zeta Jones Addresses Michael Douglas Sexual Harassment Allegations

Catherine Zeta-Jones has spoken out about the sexual harassment allegations levelled against her husband, Michael Douglas.

Speaking to ‘The View’, Catherine addressed her husband’s decision to deny the accusations before they’d even been published, claiming he did so “because of what he believes in”.

She explained: “Michael came out with that preemptive statement. He was articulate, said it from the heart, was honest, open and transparent.

“He now has to take the next step for where he goes from here. It happened 30 years ago, it was BC: before Catherine.”