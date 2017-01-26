Jessica has been dating Courtney after they met on the last series of ‘The Apprentice’, but she has now told of how she is seeing other guys too.

During a conversation with housemates Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara, she said: “One of the guys that I’m seeing on the outside, I’ve known him for years…then Courtney is another one, he says there’s never a dull moment!”

Nicola was intrigued by the situation, and asked: “So you’re seeing three guys on the outside, how does this work?”

Jessica then revealed not all of them know she is seeing other people, explaining: “It’s not serious… two of them know and the other one doesn’t.

“I’m not having sex with all three of them... maybe a couple!”

While it’s unclear if Courtney is one of the boys who is aware of the situation, it didn’t seem as if he was keen on the idea of anyone else making a move on Jessica in an interview last week.