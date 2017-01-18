Let’s be honest, the ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has been a bit of a mixed bag.

Between Speidi’s meddling, Jedward’s nonsense chatter and Coleen Nolan’s moaning in the smoking area, it was all starting to become a bit predictable. And then came a gift from the reality TV gods, in the form of Kim Woodburn.

To say that Kim lost her cool in the most recent instalment of ‘CBB’ would be an understatement, after she reached the end of her tether with fellow housemate Nicola McLean.

After overhearing a faux row between with Speidi and Kim in the bedroom, Nicola questioned what was going on, with the former ‘How Clean Is Your House?’ star wasting no time in explaining that it wasn’t a real argument.