Nicola McLean has apologised to Kim Woodburn, over a specific row the two had while in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

Last month, viewers suggested that Nicola had crossed a line by throwing in Kim’s face that she isn’t a mother during a heated row, particularly as the ex-‘How Clean Is Your House’ star has detailed in the past that she suffered a devastating stillbirth.

However, following her eviction in Friday’s (3 February) live final, Nicola has now insisted she had no idea about Kim’s past, and issued a public apology to her former housemate.