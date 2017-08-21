Things got seriously steamy between Sarah Harding and Chad Johnson during Sunday night’s episode of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
The former Girls Aloud star was seen errrm, how can we put this?, getting very ‘hands on’ with the American reality star as the two shared a bed.
Before retiring to the bedroom, the pair enjoyed a good old flirt - with Chad asking whether Sarah was naked.
“You’re like a teenager,” she replied. “Like a little itty bitty teenager.”
Ew.
Chad then asked the singer if she wanted to “Netflix and chill”.
The pair then climbed into bed together, when Chad was overheard telling Sarah, “This is hard”.
“Sharing a bed?” Sarah responded, before the penny eventually dropped.
“Can you not feel that?” Chad asked her.
Well yes, Sarah did feel it because the covers fell off to reveal Sarah doing just that.
*blushes*
The pair’s latest antics come just a day after they sparked rumours that they’d had sex in the (camera-free) toilet.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.