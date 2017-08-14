Sarah Harding has thrown the brakes on her new romance with fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Chad Johnson, after revealing she’s seeing someone on the outside world.
Over the weekend, the two made headlines when they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss in the ‘CBB’ house, just days after Chad confessed to producers that he was harbouring a crush for the former Girls Aloud singer.
However, she’s now insisted they can’t pursue their relationship any further, out of respect for the man she’s been dating on the outside world.
In Sunday’s (14 August) show, Sarah told the former ‘Bachelorette’ star: “You’re single and I’ve only been dating for four weeks. I don’t want to hurt someone who’s a good person. They don’t deserve to be hurt.
“I just need to respect people here, other people on the outside.”
She went on to say she was going to “take responsibility for my actions”, claiming she predicted “some pretty bad consequences”, before adding: “I don’t know what my true feelings are about anything anymore in here.”
Sarah didn’t totally rule out anything happening between herself and Chad in the future, though, telling him: “I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’ll have to wait and see.”
Chad and Sarah’s snog wasn’t the only shocker for ‘CBB’ fans over the weekend, with YouTuber Trisha Paytas walking away from the series almost immediately after being saved from eviction, and later launching a tirade against the show on social media.
