Sarah Harding has thrown the brakes on her new romance with fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Chad Johnson, after revealing she’s seeing someone on the outside world.

Over the weekend, the two made headlines when they were caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss in the ‘CBB’ house, just days after Chad confessed to producers that he was harbouring a crush for the former Girls Aloud singer.

However, she’s now insisted they can’t pursue their relationship any further, out of respect for the man she’s been dating on the outside world.