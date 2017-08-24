A member of Girls Aloud has finally spoken out to support Sarah Harding, amid her on-going troubles inside the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. Sarah’s former bandmates have remained suspiciously quiet over the her time on the Channel 5 reality show, but Nadine Coyle has now taken to Twitter to stick up for her.

PA Archive/PA Images Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle

Speaking after Sarah sparked speculation she’d had sex with boyfriend Chad Johnson in the house, Nadine wrote on the social media site: “Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique. ″#Nofiler was made for Sarah!!!” She continued: “Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!! “If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!!” she added.

Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique. — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

#nofiler was made for Sarah!!! — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!! Xx 💝💝💝 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!! Xx😇😇😇😘😘😘 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 24, 2017

Sarah has had a difficult time on the Channel 5 reality show, regularly arguing with her fellow housemates, as well as causing concern with some of her behaviour. While in the house, Sarah has admitted she has only had contact with Nadine in recent years, following the band’s decision to split in 2012.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Sarah with the rest of her former Girls Aloud bandmates

She told some of her fellow housemates: ”It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.” Nadine previously tweeted upon Sarah’s entrance into the house, admitting she was “nervous” to see her on the show.

SARAH IS IN BB. She is such a gentle sweet soul at heart!!! I am so nervous for her but hoping she has a wonderful time!! 💝💕💃🎈 — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) August 2, 2017