A member of Girls Aloud has finally spoken out to support Sarah Harding, amid her on-going troubles inside the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
Sarah’s former bandmates have remained suspiciously quiet over the her time on the Channel 5 reality show, but Nadine Coyle has now taken to Twitter to stick up for her.
Speaking after Sarah sparked speculation she’d had sex with boyfriend Chad Johnson in the house, Nadine wrote on the social media site: “Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique.
″#Nofiler was made for Sarah!!!”
She continued: “Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!!
“If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!!” she added.
Sarah has had a difficult time on the Channel 5 reality show, regularly arguing with her fellow housemates, as well as causing concern with some of her behaviour.
While in the house, Sarah has admitted she has only had contact with Nadine in recent years, following the band’s decision to split in 2012.
She told some of her fellow housemates: ”It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.”
Nadine previously tweeted upon Sarah’s entrance into the house, admitting she was “nervous” to see her on the show.
Meanwhile, Cheryl Tweedy and Kimberley Walsh have remained silent on social media throughout Sarah’s stint in the ‘CBB’ house.
Nicola Roberts fuelled speculation of a feud with Sarah when she was asked about her by a Sun journalist at a party and replied: “I don’t want to talk about that.”
Earlier this week, Sarah opened up about how the band’s split had knocked her confidence, saying in the Diary Room: “No one really tells you what to do when you’ve been up there for [a lot of] years, you’ve had a lot of crazy, life-changing scenarios happen during that time… and then all of a sudden, it’s gone.”
In the latest episode, she also addressed the speculation she and Chad went all the way during an intimate moment in the ‘CBB’ bedroom.
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.