All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/08/2017 19:00 BST | Updated 25/08/2017 12:34 BST

    Nadine Coyle Speaks Out In Support Of Sarah Harding Amid 'Celebrity Big Brother' Drama

    'If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her.'

    A member of Girls Aloud has finally spoken out to support Sarah Harding, amid her on-going troubles inside the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house. 

    Sarah’s former bandmates have remained suspiciously quiet over the her time on the Channel 5 reality show, but Nadine Coyle has now taken to Twitter to stick up for her. 

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Sarah Harding and Nadine Coyle

    Speaking after Sarah sparked speculation she’d had sex with boyfriend Chad Johnson in the house, Nadine wrote on the social media site: “Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique.

    ″#Nofiler was made for Sarah!!!” 

    She continued: “Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!!

    “If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!!” she added. 

    Sarah has had a difficult time on the Channel 5 reality show, regularly arguing with her fellow housemates, as well as causing concern with some of her behaviour. 

    While in the house, Sarah has admitted she has only had contact with Nadine in recent years, following the band’s decision to split in 2012. 

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    Sarah with the rest of her former Girls Aloud bandmates

    She told some of her fellow housemates: ”It’s so hard to catch up with any of them, really. Everyone has got their own thing going on. Three of them have got families now.”

    Nadine previously tweeted upon Sarah’s entrance into the house, admitting she was “nervous” to see her on the show. 

    Meanwhile, Cheryl Tweedy and Kimberley Walsh have remained silent on social media throughout Sarah’s stint in the ‘CBB’ house. 

    Nicola Roberts fuelled speculation of a feud with Sarah when she was asked about her by a Sun journalist at a party and replied: “I don’t want to talk about that.”

    Earlier this week, Sarah opened up about how the band’s split had knocked her confidence, saying in the Diary Room: “No one really tells you what to do when you’ve been up there for [a lot of] years, you’ve had a lot of crazy, life-changing scenarios happen during that time… and then all of a sudden, it’s gone.”

    In the latest episode, she also addressed the speculation she and Chad went all the way during an intimate moment in the ‘CBB’ bedroom. 

    ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5. 

    READ MORE:

    Girls Aloud Through The Years
    MORE:celebrity big brotherSarah Hardinggirls aloudNadine Coyle

    Conversations