27 Times Celine Dion Has Been Living Her Best Life In 2017

There’s no two ways about it, 2016 was a tough year for Celine Dion.

Between the loss of her beloved husband, René Angélil, and then her brother just two days later, the singer repeatedly spoke out about the grief she was experiencing, and became a symbol of strength to fans all over the world when she bravely returned to work within weeks.

That’s why this year, we’ve been so thrilled to see Celine enjoying herself to the max.

Whether it’s cosying up to celebs at A-list events, throwing her all into live performances or just not giving a damn what anyone thinks of her fashion choices (which, admittedly, aren’t to everyone’s tastes), here are just a handful of Celine’s best 2017 moments so far...

1 Giving us Poison Ivy realness on the red carpet at the Grammys Steve Granitz via Getty Images

2 ...where she mingled with A-listers like Lady Gaga... Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

3 ...and even got to present Adele with one of her many awards Frank Micelotta/REX/Shutterstock

4 Serving at the LA premiere of 'Beauty And The Beast' VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

5 ...and mingling with the cast Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

6 Doing what she does best at a Grammys tribute to the Bee Gees (and what Celine performance would be complete without a wind machine?) ddp USA/REX/Shutterstock

7 Giving us all a need for tweed in NYC Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

8 Crowning Carly Steel on the Met Gala red carpet Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

9 ...and teaching Angelina Jolie a thing or two about leg-bombing James Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

10 Throwing on something casual and understated at the Billboard Music Awards Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

11 ...where even Drake had to bow down in reverence Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 via Getty Images

12 Turning a night at the ballet into a flawless photo-op Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

13 Really getting into it on her UK tour Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

14 ...and we *mean* really getting into it Redferns

15 And now we enter the 'Celine Dion gives no fucks what you think of her oufits' phase. Starting with these floral flares Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

16 If you're going to mix snakeskin and leather, you really have to commit. Fortunately, that's not something Celine has an issue with P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

17 Giving us full goth in Paris Morane/REX/Shutterstock

18 Seriously, is there any pattern she can't pull off? NurPhoto via Getty Images

19 Striking a pose for photographers at Paris fashion week LaurentVu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

20 And switching up her outfit to mix with the fashion elite Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

21 A photo of a woman really enjoying fashion week P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

22 Now *this* is how you rock a bow (take note, Sarah Jessica Parker) Mireya Acierto via Getty Images

23 Casually sitting on top of her car so she can let fans get a proper look Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

24 But then again, if this were the buzz we were creating whenever we left the house, we'd be putting the sunroof to good use too Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

25 Keeping it casj as she literally leans on her car roof Morane/REX/Shutterstock

26 Some divas throw shade... and others just demand it from others P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

27 And this, people, is what you call a *look* NurPhoto via Getty Images

