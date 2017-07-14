ENTERTAINMENT

27 Times Celine Dion Has Been Living Her Best Life In 2017

There’s no two ways about it, 2016 was a tough year for Celine Dion.

Between the loss of her beloved husband, René Angélil, and then her brother just two days later, the singer repeatedly spoke out about the grief she was experiencing, and became a symbol of strength to fans all over the world when she bravely returned to work within weeks.

That’s why this year, we’ve been so thrilled to see Celine enjoying herself to the max.

Whether it’s cosying up to celebs at A-list events, throwing her all into live performances or just not giving a damn what anyone thinks of her fashion choices (which, admittedly, aren’t to everyone’s tastes), here are just a handful of Celine’s best 2017 moments so far...

  • 1 Giving us Poison Ivy realness on the red carpet at the Grammys
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • 2 ...where she mingled with A-listers like Lady Gaga...
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • 3 ...and even got to present Adele with one of her many awards
    Frank Micelotta/REX/Shutterstock
  • 4 Serving at the LA premiere of 'Beauty And The Beast'
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • 5 ...and mingling with the cast
    Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
  • 6 Doing what she does best at a Grammys tribute to the Bee Gees (and what Celine performance would be complete without a wind machine?)
    ddp USA/REX/Shutterstock
  • 7 Giving us all a need for tweed in NYC
    Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
  • 8 Crowning Carly Steel on the Met Gala red carpet
    Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
  • 9 ...and teaching Angelina Jolie a thing or two about leg-bombing
    James Gourley/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
  • 10 Throwing on something casual and understated at the Billboard Music Awards
    Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
  • 11 ...where even Drake had to bow down in reverence
    Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 via Getty Images
  • 12 Turning a night at the ballet into a flawless photo-op
    Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
  • 13 Really getting into it on her UK tour
    Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
  • 14 ...and we *mean* really getting into it
    Redferns
  • 15 And now we enter the 'Celine Dion gives no fucks what you think of her oufits' phase. Starting with these floral flares
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
  • 16 If you're going to mix snakeskin and leather, you really have to commit. Fortunately, that's not something Celine has an issue with
    P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
  • 17 Giving us full goth in Paris
    Morane/REX/Shutterstock
  • 18 Seriously, is there any pattern she can't pull off?
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • 19 Striking a pose for photographers at Paris fashion week
    LaurentVu/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
  • 20 And switching up her outfit to mix with the fashion elite
    Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
  • 21 A photo of a woman really enjoying fashion week
    P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
  • 22 Now *this* is how you rock a bow (take note, Sarah Jessica Parker)
    Mireya Acierto via Getty Images
  • 23 Casually sitting on top of her car so she can let fans get a proper look
    Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock
  • 24 But then again, if this were the buzz we were creating whenever we left the house, we'd be putting the sunroof to good use too
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
  • 25 Keeping it casj as she literally leans on her car roof
    Morane/REX/Shutterstock
  • 26 Some divas throw shade... and others just demand it from others
    P LE FLOCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
  • 27 And this, people, is what you call a *look*
    NurPhoto via Getty Images

